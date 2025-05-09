Louisiana Man Arrested for Attempting to Rob the Same Bank Twice

BATON ROUGE, LA (KPEL) — A man attempted to rob a bank at gunpoint in Baton Rouge for the second time. However, he failed again.

Police say two citizens in the Regions Bank on South Sheerwood Forest in Baton Rouge at the time of the attempted armed robbery stepped up and saved the day.

One of them even submitted an application to work for the police department after successfully stopping the man from robbing the bank or harming anyone, according to a spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department, L'Jean McKneely.

"The initial person who took action, his application is in right now for BRPD, he's going through that process, so we're going to take a special look at this individual, we're going to get these guys their accolades for stepping up."

Suspect Previously Arrested for Robbing the Same Bank in 2014

When Quarles Harris walked up to the bank counter armed, the two concerned citizens were able to contain him until law enforcement arrived to make the arrest.

But this wasn't the first time police had arrested Harris. In fact, according to WBRZ, court documents confirm the same man was arrested in 2014 for a robbery at the same bank, the Regions Bank on South Sheerwood Forest.

In April of 2014, Harris pointed a gun at the bank employees while they handed over a bag of cash from the drawer.

After Serving 10 Years He Commited The Same Crime

He served 10 years, but almost a year after his release on May 24th, 2024, he committed the same crime.

McKneely commended the two concerned citizens for stepping up but wants to remind people of the danger involved, especially when an individual is armed.

"You're putting yourself in harm's way, it's a serious situation when you're going after someone with a gun, but these guys decided to take that act and that were luckily, fortunately, and very blessed to be able to apprehend this suspect without anybody being injured, other than the person there committing this violent act."

The suspect, Quarles Harris, was the only one who did have minor injuries, according to authorities. He was booked for armed robbery, unauthorized use of a moving vehicle, and simple battery.

