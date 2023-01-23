NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - A man held up gas station in New Iberia with a semi-automatic rifle and made off with some cash and lottery tickets, and law enforcement are seeking the public's assistance in finding the thief.

Early Monday morning, roughly 3 a.m., an unknown white male entered a Valero gas station on East Main Street in New Iberia. The suspect produced what the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office describes as an "AK-style weapon" and demanded cash and Louisiana Lottery scratch-off tickets.

At the time, the suspect was wearing dark clothes, including a black Reebok hoodie with the hood drawn and his face covered. He is believed to be between 5 ft. and 5 ft. 6 in. in height.

The sheriff's department is currently searching for the suspect and calling on the public for help.

According to the sheriff's office, anyone with information regarding the identification of the suspect is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or contact Detective Lloyd Ledet (337-256-7802).

You can also Submit A Tip on the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s App or Iberia Crime Stoppers.

