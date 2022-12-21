Lafayette Police Nab 3 Armed Robbery Suspects

Officials with the Lafayette Police Department have arrested three people they say were responsible for an armed robbery that happened Tuesday, December 13.

Sergeant Robin Green says 23-year-old Quentin Washington, 21-year-old Michael Washington and 25-year-old Dontrayvis Simpson were arrested for allegedly robbing a victim at a store.

Officials say officers were told that the victim was robbed at gunpoint at around 3:30 that afternoon. In addition, Green says the witnesses also told them the victim was robbed of handgun.

The people who allegedly committed the crime then took off in a car that witnesses were not able to describe.

Sergeant Green says several agencies teamed up with the Lafayette Police Department to arrest the suspects.

All three men were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Green says the following agencies helped in the arrest of the three people:

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office SWAT Team

Lafayette Police Department SWAT Team

Special Investigations Unit

USMS Violent Offenders Task Force

