(Duson, Louisiana) - Some sad news to share, an elderly couple from Duson was killed in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 10 in Texas.

According to KFDM News, the crash occurred on Interstate 10 East near the 868-mile marker in Orange County.

READ MORE: Child Reportedly Struck by Vehicle in Lafayette

The couple was reportedly on a three-wheeled motorcycle towing a small trailer when a rear tire blew out, causing the bike to hit a concrete barrier.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says that the two occupants on the bike were ejected, and the 71-year-old man, Michael Douvio, who was driving the bike, died on the scene. The woman on the bike, 69-year-old Lynette Douvio, was transported to a nearby hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries.

The crash, which occurred Sunday morning, remains under investigation.

Our thoughts are with the families of those killed in this crash. As more information becomes available, we will update this story here.