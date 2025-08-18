(KPEL News) - A Louisiana woman is dealing with a strange new reality after she believes it was while she was inside a major big box store that the keys to her vehicle were stolen, and then her vehicle disappeared, according to KLFY.

It's got to be a nightmare if someone steals your vehicle. According to the Insurance Information Institute, in Louisiana, on average, about 8,000 cars are stolen.

What Is Known About The Situation?

To think of how, when you are checking out at a register in a store after shopping, only to find that you can't seem to locate your keys. At first, you might think you have just misplaced them, and you continue to search.

Your search continues until you realize what is really happening, and you have to face the truth: your keys are gone, and so is your vehicle.

That's the reality for one woman from Ville Platte when she went shopping on Friday night. The woman told KLFY that when she was in the checkout line, she realized her phone and her keys were gone.

The woman says employees of the store helped her, and her phone was found discarded in the hardware section.

The Victim Was Being Watched While Shopping In The Store

The victim, Skeosha Faulkenberry, says it's terrifying to think she was being watched while in the store. Ville Platte police officials told Faulkenberry that they believe the suspects were hanging around in the parking lot before the incident occurred.

She says her keys were stolen from her while she was inside the store shopping.

They also had to have been watching her in the store to know when they could steal her phone and keys.

The people were seen on camera walking outside of the store, then hitting the panic button on the key ring.

READ MORE: LAFAYETTE WOMAN DESCRIBES HORRIFYING SHOPPING EXPERIENCE

What Happened In The Parking Lot, According to The Video?

They went to the vehicle, got in, and took off.

She says Ville Platte police officials continue to work on the theft case. They have asked anyone with information to contact them.

Faulkenberry says relatives have shared the video of the people they believe stole the truck because they hope someone will come forward. She says her dad is offering a reward.

The woman says that at the time all of this was happening, she was at the retail store to finish getting things for a child who is heading off to school.