EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KPEL-FM) - A 19-year-old from Ville Platte lost his life earlier this week in a crash that happened just northwest of the city.

Crash Happened on US-167 in Evangeline Parish

According to Louisiana State Police, shortly after 10:00 p.m. on August 27, 2025, Troopers investigated a single-vehicle fatality crash on U.S. Highway 167 near Filly Lane in Evangeline Parish.

19-Year-Old Brian Walker Identified as Victim

The crash claimed the life of 19-year-old Brian Walker of Ville Platte.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Walker, was traveling north on U.S. 167. For reasons still under investigation, the truck exited the roadway to the left while in a right curve and overturned.

Walker, who was unrestrained, sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Louisiana State Police Investigating Impairment

LSP said that impairment is suspected and standard toxicology samples were collected from Walker for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers Remind Drivers: Don’t Drive Impaired

Louisiana State Police sent the following reminder to motorists:

Louisiana State Police would like to remind all motorists that if you feel differently, you drive differently. Alcohol, prescription drugs, and other drugs have many effects on the body that negatively affect driving skills. These drugs can impair visual ability, alter the sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle, and decrease reaction times. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and designate a sober driver. Not doing so can have deadly consequences.