Texas Preparing for Deadliest Creature on Earth This Summer

It's Summertime in Texas, and that means all kinds creatures and insects are out and about in the Summer sun.

Spiders, bees and wasps, ticks and fleas, snakes, ants, flies, and much more are on the move in Texas throughout the Summer months due to warmer temperatures, longer daylight hours, and increased food availability.

The warmer Texas weather also speeds up insect metabolism and reproduction.

The most deadliest creature on Earth is also on the move during the hot Summer months, and every Texan needs to do everything possible to keep them away and stay safe.

Deadliest Creatures On Earth

According to the World Health Organization, snakes are responsible for 81,000–138,000 deaths annually.

Because of rabies, dogs cause 59,000 deaths annually, but mostly in Asia and Africa.

Surprisingly, freshwater snails kill roughly 200,000 annually because they carry parasitic worms that cause schistosomiasis.

Who would have thought that fresh water snails could kill hundreds of thousands of people every year?

By comparison, elephants kill an estimated 500 people per year.

So, what is the world's deadliest creature that Texas needs to be prepared for this Summer?

Mosquitoes Are The Deadliest Creature On Earth

Yes, the number one most deadliest creature on Earth is the mosquito, responsible for over 700,000 deaths per year.

Unfortunately, Texas is one of the States where mosquitoes can be very bad, especially during late spring through early fall.

The Texas heat, humidity, and standing water creates the ideal environment for mosquitoes to thrive.

And when mosquitoes thrive, they can be a serious danger.

Mosquitoes can carry West Nile virus, Zika, dengue, chikungunya, and yellow fever.

The Most Common Mosquitoes In Texas

According to Texas A&M, 85 different mosquitoes have been found in Texas.

Of those 85 different species, below are the most common, and most dangerous, mosquito species found in Texas.

1. Asian tiger mosquito - Active 24hrs a day and can carry Zika, dengue, chikungunya, and yellow fever.

2. Culex species - Mostly active at dusk and at night, these mosquitoes are the primary carriers of the potentially deadly West Nile virus.

3. Psorophora - These are the big mosquitoes that are quite aggressive and bite really hard. They usually show up after it rains. These mosquitoes are more known for their painful bite instead of carrying diseases, but they can definitely carry West Nile.

Most Effective Ways To Keep Mosquitoes Away

This Summer in Texas, it's very important to take as many steps as you can to keep mosquitoes away from your family and property.

When outside, especially during peek mosquito hours, use effective mosquito repellent with 20 to 30% DEET.

Also, wear long sleeves and pants, preferably light-colored. Mosquitoes are attracted to dark colored clothing.

Eliminate standing water around your property. Empty birdbaths, flowerpot trays, kiddie pools, clogged gutters, etc.

Also, make sure to change your pet's outside water bowls daily.

Outside fans can also really help to keep mosquitoes away because mosquitoes are really weak fliers.

Citronella candles and mosquito coils also help to deter mosquitoes.

Mosquito zappers are also and effective way to deal with mosquitoes this Summer.