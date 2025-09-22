Teaching Assistant Arrested for Allegedly Using ‘Poop Spray’ at School

KPEL-FM - If you think spraying "fart spray" or "poop spray" in the halls at a school is just a funny, juvenile prank, think again.

A teaching assistant has been arrested for allegedly using "poop spray" on multiple occasions.

He's currently facing two criminal charges and could face more before the investigation wraps up.

Alexander Lewis Poop Spray YouTube Via WPDE ABC15 loading...

Teacher Assistant Arrested For Poop Spray

Alexander Lewis, a 32-year-old teacher's assistant at West Florence High School in Florence County in South Carolina was recently arrested after law enforcement allege Lewis used a "poop spray" multiple times at the school to create a foul smell throughout the school.

READ MORE: Louisiana Man Agrees to Chemical Castration in Plea Deal

From WAFB.com -

"Lewis’ alleged use of the spray, which was acquired online, caused disruption at the school and required children to seek medical attention for respiratory issues, the sheriff’s office says."

Lewis has been officially charged with disturbing schools and malicious injury to property.

Alexander Lewis Fart Spray YouTube Via WPDE ABC15 loading...

According to WAFB, West Florence High School has spent $55,000 so far as a result of Lewis's alleged poop spray prank to have the school's air conditioning system inspected and repaired.

He is currently in jail awaiting bond.

READ MORE: Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Cock Fight Staging, Dog Fights

Read more at WAFB.com.