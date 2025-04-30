(Springfield, Louisiana) - Another high school in Louisiana was hit by Seniors as part of the annual prank, and it left the campus littered with debris.

31 people allegedly vandalized Springfield High School, and now school officials will have to decide if they will discipline those who are responsible for the damage done to the school and the campus.

This isn't the first campus that was vandalized by Seniors in Louisiana. A few weeks ago, we reported that Comeaux High School was vandalized by students, and the school decided not to let some of those responsible for the damage done to the campus walk on graduation night.

According to WBRZ, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office will not pursue criminal charges against those who allegedly damaged the property, but rather, let the school district decide if they will take disciplinary actions.

Photos from the campus showed windows shattered, gates broken, and graffiti on some of tthe walls at the school.

Again, this story should be a reminder to parents to talk to their kids about these type of actions. While Seniors may soon be done with school, if damage is done to a school, there are still consequences for their actions.

In recent years, we have seen several Senior pranks go too far, which have landed some in legal trouble.