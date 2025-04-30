It has been a tough year already for automakers, but it got a bit worse for one manufacturer as General Motors issued a new recall on some of its most popular vehicles.

GM is recalling nearly 600,000 vehicles across its Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands.

“The safety and satisfaction of our customers are the highest priorities for the entire GM team, and we’re working to address this matter as quickly as possible,” GM said in a statement.

Which Vehicles Are a Part of This Latest GM Recall?

The recall covers only certain vehicles between the model years 2021 and 2024. They include:

Cadillac Escalades

Cadillac Escalade ESVs

Chevrolet Silverado 1500s

Chevrolet Suburbans

Chevrolet Tahoes

GMC Sierra 1500s

GMC Yukons

GMC Yukon XLs

Of course, most of these are very popular vehicles driven by many here in Louisiana.

What Is the Reason for This GM Recall?

The recall is due to potential manufacturing defects that can cause engine failure.

According to recall documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recalled vehicles share a gas engine that may have connecting rod or crankshaft component problems, due to supplier or manufacturing, or quality issues.

This issue could lead to engine damage and potentially engine failure while driving, increasing the risk of a crash.

Impacted drivers may get a heads up of these issues through loud knocking or banging noises, the check engine light turning on, and/or other driving performance issues.

When Will Recall Notices Be Sent Out?

GM has not started notifying owners yet. They said that wouldn't start until June 9.

Why not until then? GM said it was "common to require time" to both confirm mailing lists for registered owners and ensure that dealers are prepared.

Some Good News About This GM Recall

While about 597,630 vehicles are a part of this recall, per a notice dated April 24, the company estimates that just 3% of the vehicles have the defect.

Check to See If Your Vehicle Is on the List

Have one of the models listed above but want to see ahead of time if you're part of the recall? Easy. Just use the NHTSA site and/or GM's recall lookup to confirm if your specific vehicle is included in this recall.

