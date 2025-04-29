Police Warn They Are Cracking Down on One of Lafayette’s Oldest Traffic Shortcuts

Drivers who use one of Lafayette’s most popular traffic shortcuts are being put on notice.

The Lafayette Police Department’s Traffic Unit has announced a continued crackdown along the S. College Road to Ambassador Caffery Parkway corridor — a heavily traveled cut-through that’s long been used by motorists looking to save time.

According to Sr. Cpl. Ashley Wood with the Lafayette Police Department, officers issued 45 citations over just a four-day span last week. The majority of violations included drivers caught speeding and those failing to obey stop signs.

Officials say the targeted enforcement is in direct response to a pattern of dangerous driving behaviors that pose a risk to public safety in the area.

“Our goal is to ensure the safety of all citizens and motorists,” the department said in a statement. “We will maintain an increased presence until we see a significant drop in violations.”

For those who may be confused, there are numerous ways to cut through, but police are mainly talking about a combination of roads in (but not limited to) the West Bayou Pkwy, Greenbriar, and Broadmoor areas.

Motorists can expect officers to conduct patrols and traffic stops at various times throughout the day. Authorities are urging drivers to slow down, follow posted speed limits, and come to complete stops at all traffic control devices when traveling through the corridor.

The Lafayette Police Department emphasized that enforcement efforts will remain active until driver compliance improves noticeably.