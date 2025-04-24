It doesn't matter why you bought that Chevy Silverado or GMC Sierra pickup truck. Maybe you work in the oil fields of Texas. A lot of folks in that line of work depend on their trucks. As do the tens of thousands of Texas residents who work in agriculture and ranching, a truck is a necessity. And for countless thousands of other Texans, having and driving a pickup truck is just a way of life.

Popular Pickup Trucks Part of $35 Million Settlement- Who is Eligible in Louisiana?

In most cases, the trucks that are bought and sold in and around Texas are some of the best-built and most appropriately outfitted vehicles for our way of life. That truck might have to go through three feet of mud with the temperature about 100 degrees while carrying supplies for a toddler's tea party, yes, our trucks are that important.

That's why when there is an issue with trucks we want to make sure that you have all the details you need to keep your equipment operating and to make sure that equipment will operate safely with you or another member of your family behind the wheel.

General Motors has just announced that as part of a settlement over defective fuel injector pumps, owners of certain models of Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra could receive compensation of up to $12,700. The trucks in question are these:

What Truck Models Are Elegible For Compensation?

2011- 2016 Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierras equipped with a 6.6L Duramax diesel engine and Bosch CP4 high-pressure diesel fuel pumps bought from a GM-authorized dealer in California, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, New York, Pennsylvania or Texas from March 1, 2010 through Sept. 13, 2024.

That information courtesy of Al.com. Should note that not all Silverados or Sierras qualify for this compensation. Your dealer will have the details, of you can input your Vehicle Identification Number or VIN right here, and see if your vehicle is included in the suit and settlement.

Meanwhile, drive safely, it's not like our roads are getting any better, and you just never know what you'll see out on the highways these days.