Police Called To Congresswoman’s Home Twice In Dangerous Prank

With Congress in recess, most lawmakers are back in their home districts campaigning or even just resting from the tiring politics of Washington D.C.

However, outspoken Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has not been getting much rest. Two nights in a row, police in Rome, Georgia, have been called to her house by someone pretending that there has been a shooting at her home.

Early Wednesday morning, police were called to Greene's home in response to a claiming that someone had been shot at her private residence.

Assistant Chief of Police in Rome said that officers showed up, investigated, and determined the call had been a prank.

“When officers responded they discovered this was the home of Marjorie Taylor Greene,” Burnett said in a statement. “She assured the officers there was no issue and the call was determined to be a false call commonly known as ‘swatting.'”

Then, just after 2 a.m. on Thursday morning, police received another call. This time the call claimed that there was "a male possibly shooting his family members and then himself,” according to a report from the Rome Police Department.

"Swatting" is the practice of calling law enforcement and getting them to respond to a potentially violent situation at the home of the victim of the dangerous prank. The idea is to get a create and intense response, usually from a SWAT team, to the subject's home.

The prank has sometimes turned very dark, with the victims getting arrested, hurt, or even killed by police.

After the first "Swatting," police received a second call that morning from someone who "explained that they were upset about Ms. Greene’s stance on ‘trans-gender youth’s rights’, and stated that they were trying to ‘SWAT’ her,” according to the police report.

Greene, a prominent and outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, has been at the center of the spotlight in D.C. politics on several occasions. Most recently, she penned and submitted a bill that would ban gender transition care to minors.