Church Point, Louisiana (KPEL) - A Church Point, Louisiana man has been arrested for for his connection to alleged cock fighting and dog fighting rings, as well as possession of marijuana.

Police found several bloody and dead animals on the property at the time of the arrest.

Church Point Man Arrested For Alleged Connection To Dog And Cock Fighting

KLFY reports that Nicholas Daigle, 44, of Church Point, has been arrested and charged with cockfighting, cruelty to animals, possession of marijuana, and faces an additional charge of interfering with a law enforcement investigation.

Friday night (6/13) Church Point police arrived at the end of St. Jude Street in Church Point where they actually found a cock fight currently in progress.

"The person running the fights was able to warn the occupants of the officer’s presence and several participants ran off, officials said. Several vehicles were towed allegedly belonging to some of the participants that fled the area."

According to Church Point Police, they found several chickens on the property either dead or bloody, as well one dead dog.

Several other arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

KLFY reports that authorities say that Daigle has operated cock fights and dog fights on other occasions.

Daigle is currently booked into the Acadia Parish Jail being held on an $8,000 bond.

