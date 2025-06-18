CHURCH POINT, La. (KPEL News) — Following earlier reporting on the arrest of Nicholas Daigle for allegedly operating a cockfighting and dogfighting ring in Church Point, a national animal protection organization is calling for aggressive prosecution — and broader action to dismantle what it says is a statewide network of underground animal cruelty.

Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy, praised the Church Point Police Department for its swift response and urged Louisiana prosecutors to use the full extent of state and federal law.

“This isn’t a minor infraction — it’s organized animal cruelty rooted in criminal enterprise,” said Pacelle. “We know these fights are often accompanied by gambling, drugs, and organized networks that span multiple states.”

Daigle, 44, was arrested last Friday after police discovered multiple dead and dying roosters and a dead dog on the property. Most of the other alleged participants fled the scene, leaving behind vehicles that are now part of the ongoing investigation.

A Push for Federal Action: The FIGHT Act

Animal Wellness Action is also using the incident to rally support for the FIGHT Act, federal legislation aimed at strengthening enforcement tools to disrupt cockfighting, dogfighting, and associated trafficking.

Senator John Kennedy (R-La.) is the lead sponsor of the Senate version (S. 1454), with Rep. Troy Carter (D-La.) backing the House version (H.R. 3946). The bill has received endorsements from over 800 law enforcement groups, including the Louisiana District Attorneys Association and the National Sheriffs’ Association.

“Senator Kennedy’s bill will give federal and local law enforcement more tools to stop this cruelty and mayhem,” Pacelle said.

Louisiana's Ongoing Problem with Animal Fighting

This latest case in Acadia Parish is not isolated. Animal Wellness Action has tracked multiple cockfighting busts across Louisiana, including a recent raid in Vermilion Parish. The group says dozens of active pits still operate throughout the state and the broader Southeast.

Despite cockfighting being a felony under both Louisiana and federal law, enforcement has often been limited or inconsistent — something the group hopes to change.

“We urge prosecutors to investigate whether this arrest is part of a broader network operating in the region,” said Pacelle, adding that possession of fighting animals, trafficking paraphernalia, and use in interstate commerce are all criminal offenses.

Get Involved or Report Tips

Animal Wellness Action and law enforcement officials continue to encourage community members to report suspected animal fighting rings.

To learn more about the FIGHT Act or to access resources, visit animalwellnessaction.org.