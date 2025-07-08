CHURCH POINT, La. (KPEL-FM) - One person is dead following a shooting Monday night in Church Point, Louisiana.

Church Point Police Respond to Monday Night Shooting

Officers with the Church Point Police Department responded to a report of an unidentified gunshot victim at the Acadia St. Landry Hospital just before 8:00 pm on Monday, July 7.

Victim Dies After Arriving at Hospital with Gunshot Wound

Authorities said the victim died from a single gunshot wound. The victim's name has not yet been released by police.

READ MORE: Investigation Reveals Shocking Details in Captain Boutte's Murder

Shooting Occurred on North Wilson Street

According to CPPD, the shooting took place in the 600 block of North Wilson Street off West Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Church Point.

Identity of Suspect Withheld

A person of interest has been identified by authorities as the possible shooter, but that person's name has not been released either.

Investigation into Homicide Remains Ongoing

No other details were released, and the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.