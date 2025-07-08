ST. GABRIEL, La. (KPEL-FM) - There are new details that have been released regarding the stabbing death of St. Gabriel Police Capt. Devin "Curly" Boutte.

Police Captain Found Dead in His St. Gabriel Home

As you may recall, Boutte was found stabbed to death at his home in St. Gabriel on Sunday morning (July 6). He was 36 years old.

Authorities Reveal Victim and Suspect Had Romantic Ties

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said that Boutte and his accused murderer, Warren Mitchell III, 25, were romantically involved. The two also had lived together for some time.

Drugs Discovered Inside Home Shared by Boutte and the Suspect

Stassi said detectives found methamphetamine and other drugs inside the home.

Mitchell Claims Boutte Supplied Him With Drugs

Mitchell told investigators that Boutte provided him with drugs to use and sell on the streets.

Alleged Murderer Says He Tried to Escape by Getting Arrested

The sheriff also said Mitchell revealed to investigators that he had recently robbed a store clerk to go to jail so he could get away from Boutte. However, he said he returned the money and requested that the charges be dropped.

Mitchell Charged With Second-Degree Murder

Mitchell is currently sitting in jail, having been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Boutte's stabbing death.

