ST. GABRIEL, La. (KPEL-FM) - A police officer was found stabbed to death at his home in St. Gabriel on Sunday morning, and his accused killer has been arrested, according to authorities.

Victim Identified as Captain Devin "Curly" Boutte

The police officer has been identified as Captain Devin "Curly" Boutte, who was 36 years old. Boutte had been with the St. Gabriel Police Department for 12 years.

"Over the years, Devin rose through the ranks through sheer dedication and an unwavering commitment to service," the St. Gabriel Police Department said. "At the time of his passing, he served as Captain over our Uniform Patrol Division—a role in which he led with integrity, compassion, and strength."

Suspect Arrested and Charged with Second-Degree Murder

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi has confirmed that Warren Mitchell III, 25, of St. Gabriel, has been booked and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Boutte.

No motive was given.

The St. Gabriel Police Department released a statement regarding the death of Capt. Boutte, which read in part:

This year has already been profoundly difficult for our department, and the loss of Captain Boutte weighs heavily on us all. Yet, in his honor, we will carry on his legacy by continuing to uphold the mission he championed every day: to provide safety and security for all who call St. Gabriel home—and for those who visit us. Captain Boutte will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to know him and serve alongside him. Our thoughts and heartfelt prayers are with his family, friends, and loved ones. We ask the community to keep us in your prayers as we mourn the loss of another life taken far too soon.

