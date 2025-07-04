OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL-FM) - A pedestrian is dead after being involved in a fatal crash on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, shortly before 10:00 pm on Louisiana Highway 31 (Creswell Lane) near Pebble Road in St. Landry Parish.

Identity of Deceased Pedestrian Still Unknown

Louisiana State Police have not yet identified the deceased man.

Get our free mobile app

What Happened in the Fatal Pedestrian Crash in St. Landry Parish?

The preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was walking in the right lane of southbound LA Hwy 31. At the same time, 32-year-old Cody Leger of Arnaudville was also traveling south on the same highway in a 2015 Mazda CX9.

For reasons still under investigation, Leger's vehicle struck the pedestrian in the southbound lane.

The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Leger and a passenger in the Mazda were restrained and uninjured.

READ MORE: Arrest Made in Louisiana Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed Bicyclist

Driver Arrested for Suspected Impairment

State troopers determined Leger to be impaired and placed him under arrest for Operating a Vehicle While Impaired (1st Offense). A standard toxicology sample was collected from both Leger and the pedestrian for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

Public Asked to Help Identify Victim or Provide Information

At last we heard, troopers are still working diligently to identify the pedestrian and urge anyone with information that could assist in determining their identity or who may have witnessed the crash to contact Louisiana State Police Troop I at 337-262-5880.

Information can also be reported anonymously through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting File a Report or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.