(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Nineteen seniors from one Louisiana school will have a different graduation experience than they might have anticipated after a day full of pranks at the school.

The students from Comeaux High School will not be allowed to walk across the stage at graduation.

What Happened To Make Them Ineligible To Walk Across The Stage?

On Thursday, April 10, students arriving at Comeaux High School were directed to the gymnasium, as school custodial staff were busy cleaning up a mess.

We started reporting on the story after a parent notified us that her daughter called her mother to come and get her because she had been outside the school for an hour and couldn't get in.

We were told that condiments and paint were thrown in various areas of the school, damaging the property.

With the mess inside, custodial staff didn't want students to enter, adding to the chaos.

A message was sent to parents of Comeaux High School students that morning, and it read:

"Overnight, a group of individuals unlawfully entered the Comeaux High campus and defaced school property. Students are being held in the gyms this morning while maintenance crews clean up the affected areas. Please be assured that no students are in danger and the campus is safe. The incident is under active investigation, and those responsible will be held accountable. We ask that you please remind your students to respect school property and always make responsible choices. Thank you for your continued support."

Senior Pranks Happen, But Harming Property Is Not Allowed

It's not uncommon for seniors about to graduate from high school to pull pranks, but this ended in a situation where condiments were poured on walls and floors, paint was splattered around, we were told, items were overturned, and paper was scattered.

It took about two hours that morning for custodial staff to clean up the "prank", and officials in the school system say that when some situations happen, students can be barred from participation in walking across the stage at graduation and other graduation-related activities.

What Has The School System Decided?

According to Tracy Wirtz, a communication specialist with the system, they have decided that the students have violated policy, and the 19 seniors will not be participating in the commencement and related activities.

Everything Was On Camera

We live in a world where everything is constantly recorded via surveillance cameras.

Officials with the system say footage of the prank events was reviewed, and the identified seniors were told they would not be walking across the stage.

In addition, they are not allowed to participate in other graduation activities.

Graduation is scheduled for Wednesday, May 21, at 1 p.m.