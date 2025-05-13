(Baton Rouge, Louisiana) - A brawl broke out in a Baton Rouge courthouse Tuesday morning, and now police are questioning those who may have been involved.

WAFB reports that several people were involved in a fight in the 19TH Judicial District Courthouse on Tuesday.

According to their report, the altercation occurred in Judge Fred Crifasi’s courtroom. Screaming and slamming could be heard from outside the courthouse.

Several personal belongings were seen scattered in the halls, including earrings and hair.

While this is an ongoing investigation, authorities do believe that the fight may have been caused by two families in the courtroom who exchanged words during proceedings.

While no injuries were reported in this brawl, WAFB reports the following:

"Deputies expect to charge those involved in the fight after reviewing footage and sorting the situation out."

