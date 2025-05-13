(Opelousas, Louiisiana) - A St. Landry Parish Animal Control officer has been arrested after he allegedly stole a saddle from the property where animals were being confiscated.

News 15 reports that Khayri Thomas, 27, of Lawtell, faces charges of malfeasance in office and misdemeanor theft.

According to the news report, Thomas allegedly took the saddle from the property on Mulberry Road in Opelousas as officers confiscated animals from a petting zoo.

As you may recall, we previously reported here that a woman in St. Landry Parish was arrested on several charges after an investigation into the property found several animals living in subpar conditions.

Once the animals were removed, someone noticed that a saddle was missing, and that is when the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office began the investigation that led to the arrest of the animal control officer.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz told KADN News 15, "It is regrettable that agents entrusted to enforce regulations violate the law, but we will investigate every complaint and occurrence to ensure that the integrity of every element of government remain beyond reproach.”

The Sheriff's Department is asking the public if they have any information in this case to call them or Crime Stoppers.

