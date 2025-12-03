OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) — Three inmates escaped from the St. Landry Parish Jail early Tuesday morning after breaching a degrading section of the facility’s upper wall, according to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz.

The suspects are facing numerous violent felony charges and should not be approached by the public.

How the Inmates Escaped

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, the inmates discovered a section of degrading mortar in an upper wall area. Over time, they removed enough mortar to dislodge concrete blocks, creating an exit point.

The men used sheets and other materials to scale the outer wall, drop onto a first-floor roof, and lower themselves to the ground.

Sheriff Guidroz confirmed an internal investigation has been initiated, with jail supervisory staff preparing a comprehensive report for his office.

Who Escaped from St. Landry Parish Jail

Keith Eli, 24 years old

Address: 710 East Jefferson Street, Opelousas

Charge: Attempted 2nd Degree Murder

Johnathan Jevon Joseph, 24 years old

Address: 204 Elementary Lane, Opelousas

Charges: Principal to First Degree Rape, PWITD Marijuana, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm with Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Firearm with Obliterated Serial Number

Joseph Allen Harrington, 26 years old

Address: 219 Ash Street, Melville

Charges: Home Invasion, Aggravated Burglary, Aggravated Assault with Firearm, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, Resisting an Officer/Aggravated Flight, Theft of a Firearm, Criminal Damage to Property, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Simple Burglary, Cruelty to Juveniles (Child Endangerment)

Harrington was recently involved in a SWAT standoff before his arrest.

What St. Landry Parish Residents Should Do

Sheriff Guidroz stressed the violent nature of the charges against all three suspects.

“Both of these individuals are in custody relative to charges of a violent nature. The public should not approach them, but should immediately notify local authorities, the Sheriff’s Office and 911,” Guidroz said in a written statement.

Anyone who sees the suspects or has information about their whereabouts should:

Call 911 immediately

Contact the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516

Submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS

Download the P3 app to submit tips

Dial **TIPS from any mobile phone

All Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.