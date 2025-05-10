A disgraceful animal situation was uncovered, and a Louisiana woman was arrested after authorities say they found more than a dozen animals living in squalor at a home in St. Landry Parish, according to KLFY.

Officials say that the place was being investigated before charges were filed.

What Has Been Alleged?

St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard says there were multiple types of animals that animal officials say were living in troubling conditions.

The allegations are that the animals lived under terrible conditions and were not adequately fed or attended to.

What Types Of Animals Were Rescued?

There were all kinds of different animals on the woman's property. Animal authorities found the following:

Goats

Horses

Chickens

Cows

Sheep

Hogs

Chickens

Officials say there were other animals on the property as well.

Who Was Arrested And What Were The Charges?

Malnutrition and horrible living conditions for the animals are why officials arrested Khouri Frisch on several animal cruelty counts.

Frisch is said to own a business that involves animals. Bellard says investigators discovered that the animals were not given proper vet and general care.

Multiple complaints over several months were made about Frisch and the dire condition of the animals.

Some of the complaints included that the animals were not being fed.

When investigators arrived, the animals were rescued after living with little to no food and were stuck in a muddy area.

According to St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard, there have been multiple complaints in the last few months, and a neighbor has contacted officials many times, reporting that the animals are in poor condition.

Bellard says once officials from the parish were able to investigate and document the situation, the animals were seized.

With continued complaints and proper evidence, Bellard said parish investigators were able to arrest Frisch and bring all the animals to a safe shelter where they can receive the care they need.

Animals have to have proper shelter according to ordinances in St. Landry Parish.

Frisch was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.

