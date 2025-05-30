OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) – A month-long investigation by St. Landry Parish narcotics detectives has led to several arrests, a suspect still at large, and the seizure of dangerous drugs and cash.

Major Drug Seizures in St. Landry Parish

Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz says detectives have taken nearly 20 ounces of suspected fentanyl and 27 ounces of crystal meth off the streets. The street value of those drugs is estimated at more than $187,000. Deputies also recovered $1,954 in cash believed to be linked to drug trafficking activity.

“This is part of our ongoing efforts to crack down on illegal drugs and keep our communities safe,” said Sheriff Guidroz.

Who Was Arrested?

Authorities arrested the following individuals in connection with the investigation:

One Suspect Still on the Run

Deputies are still looking for Herman Rosette, 34, also of Opelousas, who is wanted on charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact them immediately.

Help Authorities Keep St. Landry Safe

If you know anything that could help in this investigation, call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516. You can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, using the P3 app, or dialing TIPS from your mobile phone. Cash rewards may be available.