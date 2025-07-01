(Opelousas, Louisiana) - Two inmates in St. Landry Parish attempted to escape from the parish jail after they allegedly attacked a corrections deputy.

According to the social media post by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Department, inmates Sa’Davion George, 19, and Demarion Levier, 19, were being relocated in the jail when they attacked a corrections deputy.

During the scuffle, the inmates were able to take the radio and the jail access key fob from the deputy.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office says:

"They attempted to escape through various exit points, but were denied access. When they finally were able to open a door, it led to the main floor of the booking area where other deputies were working. The inmates were quickly subdued and the Corrections Deputy sustained only light injuries."

Sheriff Guidroz says that the extra safety protocols implemented at the jail secured the premises and complemented the quick actions of those in the jail to prevent an escape.

The Sheriff's Department believes that the two inmates "Falsified suicide request protocols in furtherance of the escape plan.”

As for the inmates who attempted to escape from the jail, they're now facing additional charges, and the agency announced the following charges for each:

ARRESTED: Sa’Davion Matthew George, 19 years old 2232 Renaud Drive Scott, LA 70583

CHARGES:(RE-BOOKED) Attempted Escape Battery of a Correctional Officer

AWAITING TRIAL ON CHARGES: First Degree Murder 2 counts Attempted Murder Weapon Charges Assault by Drive-by Shooting Additional violent crimes ************************************** ARRESTED: Demarion Levier, 19 years old 650 South East Street Eunice, LA 70535

CHARGES:(RE-BOOKED) Attempted Escape Battery of a Correctional Officer

AWAITING TRIAL ON CHARGES:

First Degree Murder

Disarming a Police Officer

Battery of a Correctional Officer

Attempted Escape (May 2025)

Here's a look at the two inmates who attempted to escape from the facility in St. Landry Parish.