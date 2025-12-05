Highlights

Three inmates escaped St. Landry Parish Jail early Wednesday morning by removing concrete blocks from a degraded wall area

Joseph Allen Harrington, 26, died Thursday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff in Port Barre

Johnathan Jevon Joseph, 24, was recaptured on Friday by authorities

Keith Eli, 24, charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, remains at large

Public warned not to approach Eli; call 911 or St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office immediately at 337-948-6516

UPDATE: One St. Landry Jail Escapee Recaptured, One Dead, One Still at Large

OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) — Two of the three inmates who escaped from the St. Landry Parish Jail early Wednesday morning are now accounted for, with one recaptured and another dead following a standoff, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Keith Eli, 24, remains at large and should not be approached by the public.

How the Inmates Escaped

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, the inmates discovered a section of degrading mortar in an upper wall area. Over time, they removed enough mortar to dislodge concrete blocks, creating an exit point.

The men used sheets and other materials to scale the outer wall, drop onto a first-floor roof, and lower themselves to the ground.

Sheriff Guidroz confirmed an internal investigation has been initiated, with jail supervisory staff preparing a comprehensive report for his office.

Latest Developments in Manhunt

Authorities recaptured Johnathan Jevon Joseph on Friday, according to WBRZ.

Joseph Allen Harrington died Thursday afternoon from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a standoff with law enforcement in Port Barre. Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux said his department received a call around 1:30 p.m. Thursday that Harrington was spotted riding a bicycle in town.

Officers located Harrington at a cousin’s residence on East Main Street. After surrounding the home, deputies ordered Harrington to surrender. A young woman and a child exited the home, followed by an elderly woman and a five-month-old baby.

While the family members were still inside, police heard a single gunshot. Harrington was found dead shortly after.

Keith Eli remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

Who Escaped from St. Landry Parish Jail

Keith Eli, 24 years old — STILL AT LARGE

Address: 710 East Jefferson Street, Opelousas

Charge: Attempted 2nd Degree Murder

Johnathan Jevon Joseph, 24 years old — RECAPTURED FRIDAY

Address: 204 Elementary Lane, Opelousas

Charges: Principal to First Degree Rape, PWITD Marijuana, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm with Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Firearm with Obliterated Serial Number

Joseph Allen Harrington, 26 years old — DECEASED

Address: 219 Ash Street, Melville

Charges: Home Invasion, Aggravated Burglary, Aggravated Assault with Firearm, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, Resisting an Officer/Aggravated Flight, Theft of a Firearm, Criminal Damage to Property, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Simple Burglary, Cruelty to Juveniles (Child Endangerment)

Harrington was previously involved in an October SWAT standoff in Melville, where he barricaded himself inside an abandoned trailer. In July, he stole a city maintenance vehicle while fleeing from police.

What St. Landry Parish Residents Should Do

Keith Eli, 24, remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous. He’s charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder.

Sheriff Guidroz stressed the violent nature of the charge against Eli and warned the public not to approach him.

Anyone who sees Eli or has information about his whereabouts should:

Call 911 immediately

Contact the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516

Submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS

Download the P3 app to submit tips

Dial **TIPS from any mobile phone

All Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.