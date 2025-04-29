(KPEL News) - A huge brawl broke out as guests exited from a Carnival Cruise Ship in Galveston, Texas.

Yahoo reports that nearly 30 people have been banned from the cruise line after they got into a massive brawl shortly after the boat docked in Galveston.

You can see in the video that some were brawling, and other guests were doing their best to get out of the way so that they weren't injured in the fight.

According to the person who posted a video of the fight in the terminal, those participating in this type of behavior were aboard the Carnville Jubilee.

The incident happened within the jurisdiction of the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, but the Port of Galveston Police Department did respond to the disturbance, and one person was arrested, while several others were detained by authorities.

In the report, it was noted that the ship was returning from a week-long Caribbean cruise with stops in Mexico and Honduras.