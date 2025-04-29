LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — If you're a parent in Louisiana who keeps a few bottles of apple juice on hand for the kids, it might be time to take a second look at what's in your pantry.

Martinelli’s, a brand trusted by a lot of families, has issued a voluntary recall after concerns that some bottles could be contaminated with patulin, a toxin produced by mold.

According to ABC News, the company initiated the recall back in March, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially classified it as a Class II recall on April 22. That means the product could cause “temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences,” though the risk of serious injury is considered relatively low.

The recall affects more than 7,200 cases of Martinelli’s 10-ounce glass bottles, and yes—Louisiana is among the 28 states where the potentially affected product was distributed, according to the FDA Enforcement Report. Parents are urged to check the Best By date of December 5, 2026 on any bottles of Martinelli’s apple juice they may have at home.

What Is Patulin and Why Should Parents Be Concerned?

Patulin is a naturally occurring toxin that can develop in apples and other fruits when mold sets in. Even though the odds of severe illness are low, consuming patulin-contaminated products can still lead to symptoms like nausea, vomiting, and in some cases, long-term health concerns if consumed in high amounts.

Given how popular apple juice is among young children, Louisiana parents need to be particularly cautious about what’s sitting in the fridge or pantry right now.

How Louisiana Families Are Affected

Martinelli’s apple juice is easy to find in grocery stores across Louisiana—whether you’re shopping in Lafayette, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, or smaller towns. With this recall, it’s smart for families to check their supply and avoid serving the affected juice to kids.

The company advises either discarding the product or contacting them directly for return or refund options.

Be Careful, Louisiana Parents

Food recalls might feel overwhelming, but staying aware is the best way to protect your family. Martinelli’s acted quickly to get ahead of the issue, but it’s still important for parents to double-check their shelves.

When it comes to keeping your little ones safe, a few extra minutes checking labels can make a big difference.