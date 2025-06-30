The 7 Best Places to Get Hot Tamales in Texas

(KPEL-FM) - When it comes to hot tamales, nobody does it quite like the State of Texas.

Texas hot tamales are unique, setting them apart from other hot tamales you'll find around the U.S.

So, where can you find the absolute best hot tamales in Texas?

Let's take a look...

Texas Hot Tamales

To say that hot tamales in Texas are simply traditional is a definite understatement.

Tamales are represent a rich cultural legacy that blends Mexican heritage, Southern flair, and Texan ingenuity.

Texas hot tamales are also different from the more traditional style tamales you'll find around the country.

Texas hot tamales kick it up a few notches with spice and flavor, typically using more chili powder, cumin, garlic, and cayenne than you'll find in other State's tamales.

Although especially prominent throughout East and South Texas in cities like San Antonio, Houston, and Mount Pleasant, you'll find hot tamale restaurants and stands all over The Lone Star State.

Texas tamales are typically smaller, slender, and more compact than the ones you'll find in other States.

According to southernfoodways.org, Texas hot tamales are "commonly pork or beef brisket spiced with cumin and chili, sometimes mixed with green chilies or onions."

Hot tamales are so beloved in Texas there are several festivals dedicated to them like the San Antonio Tamale Festival, the Mission Tamale Festival, the Delia’s Tamale Festival in the Rio Grande Valley, and more.

With mouth-watering hot tamales everywhere you turn in Texas, is it even possible to pick the very best in the State?

Not only is it possible, but you've already done it.

Best Hot Tamales In Texas

When it comes to finding the best hot tamales in Texas, we took a look at Google reviews to find the best of the best.

The 7 hot tamale joints we chose for this list have incredible Google reviews, with one almost having a perfect 5 star rating, the highest possible.

Without any further ado, let's take a look at "The 7 Best Places to Get Hot Tamales in Texas".

In no particular order...

1. The Tamale Joint - 3352 E T C Jester Blvd, Houston, Texas.

Rated 4.7 out of 5 stars.

Website - thetamalejoint.com.

Facebook -

"Looking for Authentic Mexican Food? We invite you to join us to enjoy our delicious tamales, salsas, quesos, elotes, margaritas y mas by dining-in, curbside and pick-up."



2. Tommy Tamale - 1689 W Northwest Highway, Grapevine, Texas.

Rated 4.8 out of 5 stars.

Website - tommytamale.com.

Facebook -

"Enjoy the best tamales in Texas at Tommy Tamale! Visit us for lunch or dinner at one of our four locations in Grapevine, Coppell, Keller, and Fort Worth. Taste the tradition that keeps our customers coming back!"

3. Maria's HotTamales - 5651 US-HWY259 Longview, Texas.

Rated 4.8 out of 5 stars.

4. Texas Tamale Company - 14453 Hillcroft Ave. Suite 200, Houston, Texas

Rated 4.7 out of 5 stars.

Website - texastamale.com.

Facebook -

"Houston-based Tex-Mex tamales!

Find us in the freezer aisle in retail stores near you!"

5. Rocio's Handmade Tamales - 1100 S Harwood St, Dallas, Texas

Rated 4.8 out of 5 stars.

Website - rocioshandmadetamales.com.

Google Review -

"I had the homemade tamales, and it was very delicious - moist and tasty."

6. The Tamale Spot III - 3501 East Blvd. , Deer Park, Texas.

Rated 4.9 stars out of 5.

Facebook -

"We Take Our Tamales Seriously!!!"

7. Texas Lone Star Tamales - 3000 S Hulen St Ste 124 PMB 2016, Fort Worth, Texas

Rated 4.6 out of 5 stars.

Website - texaslonestartamales.com.