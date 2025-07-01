(KPEL-FM) - As the warm Summer sun heats up Texas, snakes from all over The Lone Star State are out soaking it up.

For the most part, snakes get a unfair, bad rap.

They don't want anything to do with humans, but they do need to constantly be on the search for food, and this when humans and snakes can unexpectedly cross paths.

When you come across a snake, it's important to know what kind of snake you're dealing with and just how serious of a threat it poses if things go bad.

Let's take a look at "The 4 Most Dangerous, Venomous Snakes In Texas".

Do Snakes Get A Bad Rap?

Snakes absolutely have an undeserved bad reputation.

Most snakes eat rodents and insects, helping control pests naturally, especially in gardens and farms.

Snakes are also crucial parts of the food chain. They’re both predator and prey and help maintain balance in the ecosystem.

Snakes prefer to avoid people and will only bite if threatened or cornered, they are not trying to hunt you down to harm you.

That being said, at some point you're going to have to deal with a snake and you should know which ones pose the biggest threat and what to do if or when you find yourself in this situation.

What Are The Most Dangerous Snakes In Texas?

According to tpwd.texas.gov, Texas is home to over 105 different species of snakes.

Of the over 105 snake species, only 15 pose potential threats to humans.

Let's take a look at 4 of this 15 potentially dangerous snakes.

1. Copperhead Snakes

Copperhead snakes are found in the more rocky areas and wooded swampy areas of Texas.

During the Spring, copperhead snakes can often be found along rivers and small streams.

They can even be found in overgrown vacant parking lots.

Copperhead venom is not as potent as other venomous snakes so deaths resulting from a bite are rare, however it can be very painful and involve swelling, nausea, or tissue damage where the bite occurs.

Also called water moccasins, the one species found in Texas is the Western cottonmouth.

Cottonmouth snakes can be a few different colors.

Some are almost completely black in appearance, while others can be dark brown, olive-brown, or olive green.

Cottonmouths can be found across East Texas around ponds, streams, rivers, coastal marshlands and swampy areas.

You can die from a cottonmouth bite, although reported deaths are rare because most people get to a hospital in time.

Cottonmouth venom can destroy tissue, cause severe pain, swelling, and infection.

3. Rattlesnakes

Texas has 2 different types of rattlesnakes, the Western massasauga and the Desert massasauga.

From tpwd.texas.gov -

"The Western massasauga is light gray, with brown oval blotches along the middle of the back and smaller blotches along each side.

The Desert massasauga is lighter in color than the western massasauga, smaller and more slender."

Rattlesnakes are the most dangerous and venomous snakes in not just Texas, but in North America.

The venom from a rattlesnake bite can destroy tissue, cause internal bleeding, affect nerves and muscles, and if left untreated, death.

In addition to the rattlesnakes mentioned above, there are other "advanced forms" of rattlesnakes in Texas including the Western diamondback, the Timber rattlesnake, the Mottled Rock rattlesnake, the Banded Rock rattlesnake, the Blacktail rattlesnake, the Mojave rattlesnake, and the Prairie rattlesnake according to tpwd.texas.gov.

4. Coral Snakes

Coral snakes are highly venomous, but very shy and reclusive, so they do their best to avoid humans at all cost.

Their venom type is what's called a Neurotoxic that affects the central nervous system, and can lead to paralysis, respiratory failure, and death if untreated.

That being said, reported deaths from a coral snake bite are very rare.

The interesting thing about a coral snake bite is that the symptoms can be delayed for hours after it happens.

From tpwd.texas.gov -

Its distinctive pattern is a broad black ring, a narrow yellow ring and a broad red ring, with the red rings always bordered by the yellow rings. Several harmless snakes are similarly marked, but never with the red and yellow touching.

It's important to remember that snakes do their best to avoid interactions with humans. The danger only occurs when a snake is cornered or surprised.

For more, head over to tpwd.texas.gov.