Texas Man Trapped on Truck by Massive 15-Foot Python

(KPEL) - A Garland, Texas neighborhood was on edge last week as a massive 15-foot reticulated python was on the loose, slithering through the streets and reportedly even trapping a man who sought refuge by climbing on top of his truck.

Python Loose In Garland, Texas Neighborhood

Friday night, June 6, a North Texas neighborhood in Garland was on edge as a 15-foot reticulated python escaped from his owner and was on the loose slithering through the streets.

CBS Texas reports one was even trapped on top of his truck in an effort to get away from the python that eventually slithered its way onto the engine of the vehicle.

A resident found the python near the intersection of Apache Drive and Broadway Boulevard on June 6, around 11 p.m., officials said. By the time officers arrived, the python had circled a yard and even trapped a man on top of his truck, according to the Garland Animal Shelter and Adoption Center.

As a crowd gathered, the python began to strike at Garland Animal Control officers as they tried to remove the snake from the truck.

Eventually Animal Control Officers tied a rope around the massive python and was able to pull it out and away from the truck.

According to Animal Control, thankfully no one was harmed including the python.

Eventually authorities were able to find the owner of the python, and the snake is scheduled to be picked up and relocated outside of Garland, Texas city limits.

Garland, Texas prohibits the ownership of exotic animals within city limits.

