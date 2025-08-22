Dallas, Texas (KPEL-FM) - It has only taken 100 years, but the iconic burger chain White Chain has announced they will finally be opening their very first Texas location.

Hopefully, this will be the first of many more White Castle locations opening up across the Lone Star State.

Here's what you need to know...

White Castle Burger Chain

White Castle is one of the most famous fast-food chains in the United States and is often credited with inventing the modern hamburger chain restaurant.

In 1921, Billy Ingram and Walt Anderson opened the very first White Castle restaurant in Wichita, Kansas.

The burger chain now boasts over 350 restaurants across the United States.

Known for their small, square hamburgers known as “Sliders”, White Castle is one of America's most iconic burger joints.

Other menu items include chicken sliders, fish sliders, mozzarella sticks, and breakfast sandwiches.

Many of White Castle's location are open 24-hours, making them a favorite late-night destination.

White Castle Opening First Texas Location

Texans, rejoice! White Castle has announced they will be opening their very first location in Texas.

From mysanantonio.com -

Texas' first White Castle will be a part of Grandscape, one of the DFW’s biggest retail and restaurant developments, per the Dallas Morning News. The mega-center, backed in part by billionaire Warren Buffett, is located on State Highway 121.

The new Texas White Castle is expected to open in The Colony suburb, North of Dallas.

As of now, Texas' first White Castle location is slated to open Summer of 2026.

White Castle Vice President Jamie Richardson told the Dallas Morning News "Cravers everywhere have been telling us Texas is a crave worthy place to grow. That time is now."

Read more at mysanantonio.com.