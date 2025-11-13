The Last 5 Pennies Ever Made Expected to Sell For Millions

(LOUISIANA) - On Wednesday, November 12, 2025, the last 5 pennies to be made were struck by the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia. After 232 years, the final 5 pennies ever minted are going up for auction.

Learn what makes them historic, how rare they are, and how much experts think they’ll sell for.

The Last 5 Pennies Ever Made Are Going Up for Auction

The United States has minted the final five circulating pennies, ending more than two centuries of producing one of the most recognizable coins in American history. These five history-making cents aren’t entering circulation, instead, they’re headed to a major national auction, and experts believe they could fetch an eye-popping price.

Why These Five Pennies Are So Special

The coins were recently struck at the Philadelphia Mint and include a special Omega (Ω) marking, confirming that they are the last business-strike pennies the U.S. Mint will ever produce. With only five in existence, they instantly became some of the rarest modern U.S. coins ever created.

For coin collectors, historians, and investors, this is truly a once-in-a-lifetime moment. The penny has been in production since 1793, and the famous Lincoln cent has circulated since 1909, making these final pieces the official end of an American currency era.

Estimated Value: What Could They Sell For?

Coin experts and appraisers are already weighing in, and early estimates vary widely.

Some believe the top coin, the very last one struck, could bring multi-million-dollar bids, while others estimate a more conservative $10,000 to $1 million range, depending on grading, authentication, and buyer demand.

If bidding wars erupt between major collectors, museums, and investors, these pennies could easily become one of the highest-selling modern U.S. coin lots of all time.

When Will The Last 5 Pennies Be Auctioned?

As of now, no official auction date has been set for the final 5 Omega pennies.

