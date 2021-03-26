Georgia Shop Owner Who Paid Employee’s Final Check in 91,500 Pennies Ordered to Pay Almost $40,000

A Georgia shop owner who paid an employee his last paycheck in pennies has just been ordered by a judge to cough up nearly $40,000 in back pay and damages.

Pennies iStock loading...

Georgia Man Paid Final Check in the Form of Over 90,000 Oily Pennies

An update from a story we brought you back in March of 2021 has a happy ending, at least for the employee who was paid his final check in the form of 91,500 oily pennies.

Oh, and they were covered in oil too.

Nytimes.com reports a Georgia court has ruled that Miles Walker, the owner of A OK Walker Luxury Autoworks in Peachtree City, Ga must pay former employee Andreas Flaten and eight other employees $39,934.18.

From nytimes.com -

"Investigators learned that Walker later paid the former employee’s final wages of $915 by delivering about 91,500 oil-covered pennies and a pay stub marked with an expletive to the worker’s home,' the Labor Department said. He also published 'defamatory statements' about the former employee on the company’s website."

The court also found Walker guilty of violating federal overtime laws by paying employees regular pay rates when overtime rates were legally required.

Read more at nytimes.com.

restlessglobetrotter, Getty Images restlessglobetrotter, Getty Images loading...

(Original story below)

A Georgia man says he got his final paycheck from his former employer a little differently than he expected when he found a giant pile of 90,000 pennies in his driveway, complete with his paystub sitting on top.

KNOE.com reports Andreas Flaten says he left his job at Peachtree City’s A-OK Walker Autoworks back in November of 2020. According to Flaten, after leaving his job he was having issues getting his final paycheck and eventually turned to the Georgia Department of Labor to get help.

His efforts definitely worked, and earlier this month he received the money reportedly owed to him by his former employer...just not in the way he was expecting.

According to Flaten, last week as he was leaving his house with his girlfriend, he noticed something at the end of his driveway.

man paid final check in pennies KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Via YouTube loading...

The pile at the end of the driveway was his final paycheck from his former employer... $915 dollars, paid all in pennies...91,500 pennies to be exact.

He says the pennies are all covered in oil and grease, which he has to clean before he can bring them to the bank.

From KNOE.com -

"Now his nightly routine consists of cleaning the pennies so he can cash them in. He said it took him about an hour and a half to clean off several hundred.

The owner of the shop, Miles Walker, spoke with WGCL-TV briefly, stating he didn’t know if he did or didn’t drop the pennies off at Flaten’s house."

Flaten's girlfriend, Olivia Oxley says in digging through the 90,000 pennies, they've already found a few treasures, including a penny from 1937 which carries a value of $2 to $3 depending on its condition and whether it's been in circulation.

Read more at KNOE.com.

