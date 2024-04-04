Texas Powerball Wins Confirmed – 9 Tickets Claim $750,000

Powerball fever has invaded the Lone Star State. From Orange, Texas in the east to El Paso, Texas in the far west convenience stores, grocery stores, big chain stores, and side-of-the-road Mom & Pop stores were reporting brisk sales of tickets for Wednesday's Powerball drawing.

The reason why so many Texans were standing in line to get a Powerball ticket? Let's just say there were over $1.131 billion "reasons" for buying a ticket. Unfortunately, none of the tickets for the Powerball sold in Texas matched the numbers needed to take the game's top prize. In fact, no Powerball ticket sold for Wednesday's drawing earned the jackpot. But, there were still winners, and some big winners in Texas.

Here's how the drawing unfolded Wednesday evening:

The numbers that bounced out of the hopper were:

11 38 41 62 65 Powerball 15 Power Play x3

You may verify those numbers at the Official Powerball Website or the Official Texas Lottery Website. As we mentioned, no ticket matched the numbers needed for the $1.131 billion. So, that jackpot will climb to an estimated $1.23 billion for Saturday night's drawing at 10 p.m. CDT.

Texas Lottery Confirms Huge Powerball Wins Wednesday Night

While there was no jackpot winner in Texas there were some big wins. However, the state did not produce a Match 5 Millionaire. Match 5 winners came from Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, South Carolina, and Washington. There were also two Match 5 winners sold in both California and Massachusetts.

The Texas Lottery "Big Wins" page suggests that the Lone Star Luck in Wednesday's Powerball drawing came in the form of "four white balls and the Powerball". All nine big-money winners sold in Texas matched that combination.

Six tickets sold in Texas earned $50,000 with that match. Meanwhile, another three tickets sold in Texas matched four and the Powerball but opted to include the Power Play. Those tickets are worth $150,000 this morning.

The Texas Lottery does not publish point-of-purchase information for prizes that are less than $1,000,000 so we can't pinpoint where the lucky tickets were sold. We do know there are nine big-money winners and more than 500 tickets sold for last night's drawing are worth at least $100, so do check your numbers.

Friday's Mega Millions Drawing Features a Growing Jackpot Too

Mega Millions, the other multi-state lottery game played in Texas, will feature a top prize of $67 million on Friday night. And, as we've mentioned, the Powerball drawing on Saturday will feature a top prize (estimated) of $1.23 billion.

We encourage you to pursue your million or billion-dollar dreams with a huge helping of responsibility. Most lottery tickets sold are not winners. So, only spend money you can afford to lose should you choose to play these or any lottery games or games of chance. If you feel you have a gambling issue, please call 1-800-GAMBLER. The call is free and so is the referral to a trained counselor.