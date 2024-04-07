For those who were feeling lucky across the Lone Star State from the Big Country and Abilene, to the Borger in the panhandle, and the people of the Piney Woods of Lufkin and Longview 10 p.m. Saturday couldn't come fast enough.

That's when the Powerball Lottery had scheduled to it's Saturday night drawing. The jackpot for Powerball was over $1.3 billion so you can see why much of Texas and the nation's attention was focused on ping pong balls Saturday night.

Why Was Powerball Drawing Delayed?

Now, if you waited up until 10 p.m. to watch the Powerball drawing you know it didn't happen. Well, it didn't happen at that time. The official word from Powerball was the delay was caused by a ticket verification issue. The game requires that each ticket sold be verified by two different computer systems before it is deemed valid.

That issue delayed the Powerball drawing by about three hours. When the balls finally did drop, here's how the numbers bounced.

If you couldn't see the drawing we would like to note that the host of Saturday's drawing opened the presentation by thanking Powerball players for their patience. As we mentioned the drawing was delayed by some three hours. But numbers were drawn and those numbers were:

22 27 44 52 69 Powerball 09 Power Play x3

Please verify your numbers at the Official Powerball website or the Official Texas Lottery website. You can even input multiple ticket numbers if you purchased several for Saturday's drawing.

Powerball confirmed just after 5 a.m. CDT that a single ticket sold for Saturday's drawing did match the numbers needed to claim the $1.326 billion prize. That ticket was sold in Oregon. There were also seven Match 5 Million Dollar winners. None of those tickets were sold in Texas.

The Texas Lottery has confirmed through our sources that while Texas Powerball Players did not win the jackpot nor the Match 5 million there were some big wins in Texas. The Texas Lottery Big Wins page shows seven Texas tickets as $50,000 winners and three other tickets as $150,000 winners. Those tickets opted in on the Power Play which was "x3" for Saturday's game.

More than 850 Powerball tickets sold in Texas earned a prize of $100. Another 330 tickets matched the same numbers but because of the Power Play they are worth $300 this morning.

The Powerball jackpot will now return to its starting level of $20 million for Monday's drawing. The Mega Millions lottery drawing on Tuesday will be worth $97 million. Please remember most lottery tickets are not winners. So, only spend what you can afford to lose. If you feel you have an issue with gambling, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.