(Austin, TX) The Texas Lottery has confirmed that the largest prize paid out for Tuesday's Mega Millions multi-state lottery game was sold in Texas. The big money winner did not claim the game's jackpot prize, but wound up missing that historical jackpot amount by just one number.

As if that kind of "great luck frustration" isn't enough, another ticket sold in Texas had that same number match scenario, missing the jackpot by just one, but wound up winning $10,000 less than the first ticket because of the new Mega Millions lottery format.

Texas Lottery players, at least based on the numbers I have seen, are really enjoying the newly revamped version of Mega Millions. That game reinvented itself in April, and the jackpots are growing just as game officials projected that they would.

How Much Was the Mega Millions Jackpot on Tuesday night?

Tuesday's jackpot amount of $714 million is the largest jackpot amount that has been offered under the new format. Here is how Tuesday's drawing for October 28, 2025, unfolded.

As we mentioned, there were no jackpot winners in Mega Millions last night. There were also Match 5 Million winners. That means the game's top prizes went to tickets that had the number match scenario of four white balls and the Mega Ball. There were two Texas-sold tickets, as we've mentioned, that did that.

One of those tickets had a "4x" multiplier; the other ticket had a "3x" multiplier, so their prize winnings were $40,000 and $30,000 each. All in all, we estimated that the Texas Lottery sold just over 38,000 winning tickets for Tuesday's Mega Millions.

If you want to see if you're holding one of those 38,000-plus winners, here are the numbers from Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.

What Were Tuesday's Mega Millions Lottery Numbers in Texas?

02 19 33 53 61 Mega Ball 14

Just over 1,100 Texas-sold tickets had their winnings multiplied by ten last night, so do check those numbers and verify your winnings at the Official Texas Lottery Website.

The Texas Powerball drawing will be held tonight, Wednesday. The top prize in that game is just about half of what Mega Millions currently is. The Powerball jackpot is $376 million. That next drawing happens at 10 tonight.

Lotto Texas with Extra! will also draw tonight in Texas. The top prize in that game is a jackpot estimated to be $70.5 million. And the Halloween edition of Mega Millions? That drawing on Friday could earn you a prize in excess of $754 million.

Please remember that lottery games involve a risk a losing money. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER. The call is free, and the referrals to counseling are also offered at no charge. Good Luck.