(Austin, TX) We have been watching the bouncing of ping pong balls in Texas Lottery games ever since there were ping pong balls and lottery games to observe. And I could be mistaken, but I don't recall, at least in any recent memory, the kind of results the Labor Day drawing in the multi-state lottery game Powerball produced in Texas.

Texas Lottery, Facebook Texas Lottery, Facebook loading...

Despite the fact that Powerball was drawing for over $1.1 billion last night, the big money game had taken a backseat to the first official weekend of college football. This is Texas; we do have our priorities. And also, the game may have been overshadowed a bit by the Labor Day Holiday.

READ MORE: Search is on for 1982 Penny in Texas Worth $15,000

READ MORE: Let's Start a Fight - This Is The Best BBQ City in Texas

Regardless of those distractions, the Texas Lottery has confirmed that over 320,000 winning tickets were sold in the Lone Star State for Monday's Powerball drawing. Speaking of that drawing, let's take a look at it.

How Much Was the Powerball Jackpot on Monday Night?

Host Laura Johnson presided over Monday's drawing, and the results were spectacular around the country. However, no ticket sold across the Powerball footprint matched all the numbers needed to claim that $1.2 billion top prize.

There were a multitude of Match 5 Million winners. In fact, Monday's Powerball drawing created a dozen new millionaires across the country. Among the states getting new millionaires this morning, Montana, North Carolina, California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and New Jersey had two new millionaires thanks to Powerball.

Powerball39 via YouTube Powerball39 via YouTube loading...

Sharp-eyed observers will note that we haven't mentioned Texas and Texas winners yet, so let's get to that. Here are the Powerball numbers from Monday, September 1, 2025.

What Were The Powerball Numbers for Monday Night's Drawing?

08 23 25 40 53 Powerball 05 Power Play x3

Here is where we get the "unbelievable" result from the Texas Lottery. According to data sent to us from Austin, there were ten tickets sold in Texas that matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. Only one of those tickets opted for the Power Play. So, we have nine $50,000 winners and one who spent the extra buck and is getting $150,000.

Blogging Guide via Unsplash.com Blogging Guide via Unsplash.com loading...

I don't recall the Texas Lottery ever reporting that many wins on a single number match scenario that involved a win of more than $10,000. That's dang impressive, even to a season Lotologist such as myself.

Get our free mobile app

Your next chance at instant riches comes with tonight's Mega Millions lottery drawing. That game has a jackpot prize of $302 million for the estimated annuity. If you win and go cash payout, then your prize would be an estimated $136.0 million. That drawing takes place at 10 tonight.

Please remember that all lottery games involve a risk of losing your money. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER. The call is free, and the referral to counseling is free for you and your family as well. Good Luck.