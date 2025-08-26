(Austin, TX) How many winning tickets for Monday's Powerball lottery drawing were sold in Texas? Come on, take a guess? On a normal Powerball night, players from cities like Palestine, Houston, Corsicana, Amarillo, Midland, Abilene, and Dumas would be responsible for about 40,000 to 50,000 winners.

However, Monday's drawing was different. According to our sources at the Texas Lottery in Austin, there were almost 100,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in the state for Monday's game. The official figure is 99.844, and more than one-third of those winners maximized their money by adding "Power Play" to their ticket.

Let's talk money now. Monday's Powerball jackpot, just before the ping pong balls began rolling out of the hopper, was listed at $776.7 million by Powerball host Laura Johnson. If you can stand to look away from Laura's fabulous highlights in her hair, here is how the Powerball drawing for Monday, August 25, 2025, played out.

It's at this time in the article where we normally tell you that no tickets sold for Monday's drawing matched the numbers needed to claim the game's top prize. This week is no different. There was no jackpot winner. But there were some Match 5 Million winners, and one of those winners is a Lone Star Lottery player.

Were There Any Big Powerball Winners Sold in Texas?

Among the 99,844 winning tickets sold in Texas for Monday's Powerball were four special tickets of note. Three of those tickets matched four of five white balls and the Powerball. By rule, those tickets are worth $50,000 each. None of the players who hit that number match scenario opted for the Power Play, which would have ballooned their prize to $150,000.

There was also a Match 5 Million ticket sold in Texas for Monday's game. Let's see if it's yours. Here are the numbers from Monday's Powerball, August 25, 2025.

What Were Monday's Powerball Winning Numbers?

16 19 34 37 64 Powerball 22 Power Play x3

The Texas Lottery did not reveal point of purchase information on the three $50,000 winners, but we do know where the million-dollar ticket was sold. That ticket was sold at Broadway Food Store on Broadway in Houston. The ticket was a quick pick.

But that's not the only big lottery win in Texas from Monday night. There was a jackpot winner in the Texas Two-Step game. That winning ticket was sold in Arlington, Texas at the Tom Thumb on West Park Row.

Texas Lottery Confirms Second Texas Two-Step Jackpot in a Row

Incidentally, there was also another Texas Two-Step jackpot that was won as part of the August 21st drawing. That ticket was sold at the Market Basket Grocery Store in Beaumont, Texas, on North 11th Street. That prize was also $200,000.

Your next chance at instant millions happens tonight with the Mega Millions drawing. Then on Wednesday, Powerball will draw for an estimated $815 million, which is for the annuitized jackpot. Lotto Texas with Extra! also draws on Wednesday. The top prize in that game is estimated to be $49.5 million.

Please remember that all lottery games involve the risk of losing money. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER. Help is available. The call and the referral to counseling are free for you and your family.