Lucky Texan Wins $1M on Crossword Scratch Off Ticket

Buda, Texas (KPEL-FM) - A lucky Lotto player recently had the road trip of a lifetime after stopping into a gas station and buying a crossword scratch off ticket that hit a whopping $1,000,000.

$1 Million Scratch Off Sold In Texas

A scratch off Lottery ticket was recently cashed in by a lucky traveler from Grand Prairie, Texas to the tune of $1 million.

The traveler stopped at a gas station and purchased a Crossword scratch off ticket from Star Field Market Texaco located at 211 Main St., in Buda, Texas.

Little did they know at the time that that quick stop on their travels was about make them an instant millionaire.

"They became the last player to win the top prize worth this amount, a news release from the Texas Lottery Commission states. Only six people can win the $1 million award, and overall, it offers more than $229.3 million in total prizes."

The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

If you're looking to check which Texas scratch-off tickets currently have the best odds of winning or check unclaimed top prizes, there are ways to do this.

Official Texas Lottery Website

Visit the Texas Lottery’s “Scratch Tickets – Top Prizes Claimed” page.

This page shows you game by game, the number of top prizes available versus those that have already been claimed.

You can also check the “Scratch Ticket Details” for each game.

This will show you the overall odds of winning any prize and will break down how many specific prize levels remain.

Even though the final $1 million top prize has been claimed with the Crossword scratch off, multiple $20,000 and $2,000 prizes remain.

