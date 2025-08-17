(Austin, TX) The Texas Lottery has revealed that there appears to be a growing trend among Texas Lottery players and the Powerball multi-state lottery game. Granted, it's easy to have a relationship with a game that makes $150,000 winners in Carthage and $2 million winners in McAllen.

Powerball39 via YouTube Powerball39 via YouTube loading...

But over the past several Powerball drawings, at least through the findings reported by the Texas Lottery, there appears to be a strange anomaly occurring, and it happened again as part of Saturday's Powerball drawing in Texas.

READ MORE: Texas Lottery Confirms 3 Huge Powerball Wins Wednesday

READ MORE: It's a Texas Triple - 3 Massive Wins in Monday's Powerball

As you know, the way you win at Powerball is by matching the numbers that roll out of the hopper with the numbers on your ticket. In Powerball, you choose five white balls numbered between 1 and 69, and you then choose one red Powerball, numbered between 1 and 26. If all of your numbers match all the numbers that roll out of the hopper, your life has changed significantly.

How Much Was the Powerball Jackpot on Saturday Night?

Here is how those numbers rolled out of the hopper in the Powerball drawing for August 16, 2025.

As host Randy Trainer explained, the jackpot just before the drawing was listed at $578.8 million. That is for the annuitized jackpot amount. We can confirm via our sources at Powerball that no tickets sold for Saturday's game matched the numbers needed to claim that jackpot prize.

There were also no tickets sold that earned Match 5 Million money either. In order to win that prize, a ticket must match all five of the white balls and miss only the red Powerball. If the ticket holder hits the Match 5 and they have Power Play on their ticket, the prize is automatically doubled to $2 million.

Get our free mobile app

Were There Any Big Wins in Texas for Saturday's Powerball Drawing?

Based on the date we've received from the Texas Lottery, three tickets were sold in Texas for Saturday's Powerball that had a number match scenario of four white balls and the Powerball. By rule, that's a $50,000 win. One of the tickets purchased did have the Power Play option included, so that prize is valued at $150,000.

Powerball Reaches $1.2B, Third Largest Jackpot Ever Getty Images loading...

If you'd like to check your numbers, here's what we saw rolling out of the hopper on Saturday during the Powerball drawing.

What Were the Powerball Numbers for Saturday, August 16, 2025?

23 40 49 65 69 Powerball 23 Power Play x3

If you have a match, you'll want to verify your ticket at the Official Texas Lottery website. By the way, over 65,000 tickets sold for Saturday's Powerball drawing were deemed winners, and of those 65,000-plus winners, 24,412 had their winnings tripled by using the Power Play.

Google Maps Google Streetview Google Maps Google Streetview loading...

Speaking of triple, that's where our Powerball Anomaly comes into play in Texas. This is the fourth Powerball drawing in a row that the Texas Lottery has confirmed three Texas winners, all matching four white balls and the Powerball. And in each case, two of the tickets did not have the Power Play invoked, while the third ticket did.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Monday night. The estimated annuitized jackpot for that drawing is $605 million. The cash payout on a Powerball win on Monday would be $273.4 million.

Texas Lottery, Facebook Texas Lottery, Facebook loading...

There will also be a drawing in Texas Two-Step on Monday night. Please remember that all lottery games come with a risk of losing money. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER. The call and the referrals to counseling are free for you and your family. Good Luck.