(Austin, TX) After a brief delay in reporting results from Monday's multi-state Powerball lottery, we are pleased to report that Wednesday's drawing and data delivery went smoothly. In fact, even at this early hour, we can confirm via our sources at the Texas Lottery that a major cash prize was won on Wednesday by a Texas-sold ticket.

Texas Lottery players are no strangers to purchasing winning tickets for games like Powerball and Lotto Texas with Extra! Both of those games held a drawing on Wednesday. Powerball is reporting that 28,159 tickets sold in Texas were winners. And, from much closer to home, the Texas Lottery confirms that Lotto Texas with Extra! produced 14,874 winners last night.

If you weren't aware, the Lotto Texas with Extra! jackpot for Wednesday's drawing was $66.25 million. Powerball was quite a bit more on Wednesday. The top prize in the Powerball drawing was $273.1 million, which was the estimated value for the annuitized jackpot, while the cash payout, or lump sum as we in the Lottery field call it, was $127.9 million.

Here is your Powerball drawing for Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

We have a good news/ bad news scenario to report following the crunching of all the Powerball numbers from last night. The bad news, there was no jackpot winner. The good news, there were several other big wins, including the big win we told you about in Texas.

Our sources at Powerball confirmed two Match 5 Million winners were sold. One each in Florida and Kentucky. There were seventeen tickets that hit on the match scenario of four white balls and the Powerball. One of those tickets was sold in Texas. The top prize for that match scenario is $50,000. Had the Texas player opted for the Power Play option, that prize would have been tripled to $150,000.

What Were Wednesday's Powerball Lottery Numbers?

Here are your Powerball numbers for Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

10 13 28 34 47 Powerball 15 Power Play x3

Moving on to the $66.2 million Lotto Texas with Extra! game, there were five tickets sold for the Wednesday drawing that matched five of six, and they opted for the "Extra" function of the game. The payout for that match scenario last night was $12,419. Another ten tickets sold for last night's Lotto Texas also hit on that same number match, but did not opt for the "Extra!".

Here are last night's Lotto Texas with Extra! numbers. This is for the October 15, 2025, drawing.

03 08 23 40 46 50

If you see you have a match in these numbers or the Powerball numbers we've shown you above, make sure to verify that ticket at the Official Texas Lottery website. You can not only confirm your winnings but also get prize redemption details at that site.

How Much is Mega Millions and Powerball This Weekend?

Friday's Mega Millions jackpot is almost a Top 10 jackpot. It's also the largest jackpot prize the game has produced since Mega Millions adopted a new format in April of this year. Friday's Mega Millions top prize is an estimated $625 million.

Saturday's Powerball will be an estimated $295 million, and Lotto Texas will draw for $67 million. Please remember that the purchase of lottery tickets includes a risk of losing money. If you have a gambling problem, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. Good Luck.