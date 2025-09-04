(Austin, TX) Our sources with the Powerball Lottery have confirmed that no ticket sold for Monday's drawing matched the numbers needed to win the jackpot prize of $1.44 billion. That being said, our sources inside the Texas Lottery have confirmed that of all the prizes awarded in last night's drawing, the largest prize would be going to the holder of a Powerball ticket that was purchased in Texas.

Wednesday's Powerball drawing was certainly one for the record books. As a serious lottery observer, a Lotologist, if you will, I have never seen this kind of frenzy over the Powerball in over a decade of covering lotteries, including the Texas Lottery, as well as the Powerball and Mega Millions games.

Perhaps it's the current economic climate of the country, or perhaps people simply would like to have enough money to go through life without a care or concern. By the way, money won't buy you that, but it sure makes it easier to put up with cares and concerns when you do have cash on hand.

How Much Was the Powerball Jackpot On Wednesday Night?

The Powerball jackpot was $1.44 billion on Wednesday night. Here's how the drawing unfolded:

As we mentioned, there were no tickets sold across the Powerball footprint that matched all the numbers needed to claim the game's jackpot prize of $1.444 billion. However, last night's drawings produced several multi-million dollar winners. One of those multi-million dollar winners was sold in Texas.

Based on data from the Texas Lottery, there were over 465,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Texas for the Wednesday night drawing. Of those winners, 173,638 of them opted to add Power Play to their Powerball ticket, so their winnings were multiplied.

What Were The Powerball Numbers for Wednesday, September 3, 2025?

Let's see if you will be heading to the pay window to cash a ticket. Here are the Powerball numbers for Wednesday, September 3, 2025.

03 16 29 61 69 Powerball 22 Power Play x2

If you see a match between those numbers and the numbers on your ticket, you may verify that ticket and get prize redemption information at the Official Texas Lottery website.

Speaking of official, the Texas Lottery has officially declared that 13 tickets sold in the state for last night's Powerball earned a prize of $50,000. Four of those tickets opted for the Power Play, and their money was doubled to $100,000. There was also a Power Play Match 5 Million winner in Texas.

Powerball has confirmed that tickets sold in Texas, Wyoming, Oregon, and Michigan matched all five of the white balls and had the Power Play option added to their tickets. That makes their "million-dollar prize" a two-million-dollar prize thanks to the Power Play.

The Texas Lottery revealed the $2 million winner was sold in Houston, Texas, at Barri 14008 on North Ceasar Chavez Boulevard. The ticket's purchasers made the buy using a quick pick.

The Powerball jackpot will now climb to an estimated $1.7 billion for Saturday's drawing. I fully expect that number to be higher at drawing time. Regardless, it's going to be a wild lottery weekend. Mega Millions will draw on Friday for $336 million. So, if you're looking to get rich, you've got options.

Please remember that all lottery games involve a risk of losing money. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER. The call is confidential, and the referrals to counseling are free for you and your family. Good Luck.