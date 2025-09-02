Texas Bishop Blesses Movie Goers Seeing ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’

Texas (KPEL-FM) - The final installment of "The Conjuring" Horror movie franchise hit a McAllen, Texas theater this past weekend, and apparently the movie is so scary a Texas Bishop was brought in to bless movie goers with Holy Water as they entered the theater.

The Conjuring Last Rites Official Trailer Youtube Via Warner Bros. loading...

The Conjuring Movie Franchise

The Conjuring movies are a hugely successful horror franchise that blends supernatural scares with stories “based on true events.”

The movies center around the real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, who became famous in the 20th century for their involvement in haunted house cases.

READ MORE: Texas is Searching for 1982 Penny Selling for Over $15,000

The first movie in the series, "The Conjuring" was released in 2013.

Since the original first movie, there have been 9 movies in total released in "The Conjuring" universe.

The Conjuring Universe is one of the highest-grossing horror franchises ever, earning over $2 billion worldwide.

Get our free mobile app

Texas Bishop Blesses Movie Goers At The Conjuring TikTok Via pablozjr loading...

Texas Bishop Blessing Movie Goers At 'The Conjuring'

This past weekend, the final installment of the Horror Movie franchise "The Conjuring: Last Rites" hit a McAllen, Texas movie theater in a limited screening of the film, and apparently the movie is so frighting one Texas theater brought in a Bishop to bless ticket holders as they entered to see the movie.

From Mandetory -

"A viral video on TikTok shows a bishop sprinkling audience members with holy water ahead of the screenings of The Conjuring: Last Rites at the Cinemark Pharr Town Center and XD in the Rio Grande Valley, Texas.

The moviegoers were also given bottles of holy water and prayer cards featuring St. Michael the Archangel to keep with them while watching the horror feature."

READ MORE: Is it Illegal in Texas to Hang Air Fresheners on Rearview Mirror?

In the viral video from pablozjr, you can see Bishop Bryan Ouellette blessing people going into to see "The Conjuring: Last Rites" with Holy Water, as well as giving them bottles of Holy Water and prayer cards to take into the theater with them.

"The Conjuring: Last Rites" opens across the U.S. Friday, September 5, 2025.

Read more at newsbreak.com.