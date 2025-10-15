Top 7 Louisiana Horror Movies to Watch This Halloween

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - Louisiana’s swamps, haunted plantations, and deep-rooted supernatural folklore make the state a perfect playground for horror movies.

From voodoo rituals in New Orleans to backwoods terror in the bayou, these films capture the eerie, creepy side of the Pelican State.

Here’s our roundup of the top Louisiana horror movies perfect for you to get into the Halloween spirit with a Louisiana flavor.

Honorable Mentions



Swamp Women (1956)

Night Trap (1993)

The Feast of the Assumption: The Otero Family Murders (2003)

Cold Moon (2016)

The Bayou (2004)

Top 7 Louisiana Halloween Movies

1. Angel Heart (1987)

In 1950s New Orleans, a detective investigates a missing person case and uncovers occult practices and demonic forces.

2. Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh (1995)

Set during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, this sequel follows the legendary Candyman as he terrorizes the city. It blends urban legend with Louisiana’s haunted atmosphere, making the city itself feel like a character.

3. The Skeleton Key (2005)

A hospice nurse takes a job in rural Louisiana and gets wrapped up in Hoodoo magic while caring for an ailing man in a decaying mansion.

4. Eve’s Bayou (1997)

This film dives into 1960s Louisiana, where a young girl witnesses dark family secrets and the mystical presence of a local witch.

5. Southern Gothic (2007)

A former preacher battles vampires in a backwoods Louisiana town. Dark, gritty, and steeped in southern decay, it’s a fun spin on vampire lore with big time Louisiana flavor.

6. The Resurrected (1991)

Based on H.P. Lovecraft’s The Case of Charles Dexter Ward, this adaptation features a necromancer attempting to raise the dead in Louisiana.

7. Hatchet (2006)

Tourists venturing into Louisiana swamps quickly discover the terrifying Victor Crowley. With the bayou itself as a backdrop, this slasher film delivers both gore and Louisiana swamp suspense.

