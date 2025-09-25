Louisiana Tops List of States With the Most Halloween Spirit

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - When you're from Louisiana, I don't have to tell you that Halloween is a big deal.

From Lafayette to New Orleans, Baton Rouge to Shreveport, the ghouls come out at night.

Halloween isn't just a big deal in Louisiana, it's a huge deal in Louisiana for a few different reasons.

As a matter of fact, Louisiana has just been named the State with most Halloween spirit in America.

Let's take a look at why Halloween is such a big deal in the Pelican State...

Why Is Halloween Such A Big Deal In Louisiana?

Halloween is a huge deal in Louisiana for a few cultural, historical, and even social reasons that tie into our unique personality.

Louisiana has a long history of ghost stories, voodoo traditions, and folklore. Tales of haunted plantations, bayou ghosts, and cemeteries create a connection to Halloween, a holiday centered around the supernatural.

We're used to dressing up in costumes in Louisiana anyway with our Mardi Gras traditions, so dressing up for Halloween is obvious.

Then of course, there's New Orleans.

New Orleans consistently ranks as one of the best cities in the U.S. to celebrate Halloween.

Throughout Louisiana you'll also find historic cemeteries, haunted plantations like The Myrtles Plantation, and old French Quarter buildings with centuries of haunted history.

Now, Louisiana has been named the State with the most Halloween spirit in America.

Louisiana Named State With The Most Halloween Spirit

The website has done the research and ranked every state based on Halloween spirit, and Louisiana has taken the #1 spot in the United States!

From renuityhome.com -

We ranked each state for Halloween spirit based on how they responded to 12 survey questions — from how early households start decorating to how much they spend on candy — here’s a look at the states that put the most and least effort into transforming their homes for the spooky season.

Louisiana scored the highest on the list with an overall score of 79.8, here's how it breaks down:

80% of residents decorate their homes for Halloween

31% have spent over $200 on décor

50% dress up when handing out candy

The survey shows roughly a third of Louisiana households spend $200 or more on Halloween decorations.

Happy Halloween!

Read more over at renuityhome.com.

