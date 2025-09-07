(Austin, TX) I do hope the offices of the Texas Lottery have procured enough ink to write all of the winner's checks they are about to write because of the September 6, 2025, Powerball lottery drawing.

Not only did a Texas-sold ticket match the numbers needed to grab a share of the game's jackpot, but Texas tickets also won Match 5 Million money with the Power Play function of the game, and then another two tickets won Match 5 Million money without the Power Play.

Let's break down last night's drawing so you can check your numbers and claim your winnings, which is something that, according to the Texas Lottery, 763,860 Texans will be doing as a result of this drawing. Yeah, more than three-quarters of a million winning tickets were sold for Powerball just in the state of Texas.

How Much Was the Powerball Jackpot on Saturday Night?

Here is the drawing as it unfolded for September 7, 2025:

According to our sources inside Powerball, there were two tickets sold across the Powerball footprint that matched the numbers needed to lay a claim to the $1.7 billion jackpot. One of those tickets was sold in Missouri. The other was sold, according to our sources at the Texas Lottery, at BIG's 103 in Fredericksburg, Texas.

Where Was the Texas Powerball Jackpot Winning Ticket Sold?

Fredericksburg is in Gillespie County and is located to the west of Austin and to the north of San Antonio. The Texas Lottery says the player did not opt for a quick pick on the ticket, nor did they invest the extra dollar for the Powerball.

Here are the numbers from Saturday's Powerball drawing. Please note that there were a lot of Texas winners in this Powerball game. So, if you do feel as though you have a winning match scenario with your numbers, your best bet is to visit the Official Texas Lottery winner's portal. At that site, you'll find prize details and prize redemption details too. Here are the numbers for September 6, 2025.

What Were the Winning Powerball Numbers on Saturday Night?

11 23 44 61 62 Powerball 17 Power Play x2

Here are the details on the big-money wins in Texas. According to the Texas Lottery, a two-million-dollar Powerball with Power Play Match 5 Million winner was sold in Tyler, Texas, at the Super Food Mart 60 on Loop 323. That ticket matched all five of the white balls but failed to match the Powerball. Because of the Power Play addition, the prize, by rule, is $2 million.

But wait, there's more. Texas had two more Match 5 Million winners in Saturday's drawing. Those tickets matched all five of the white balls but missed the Powerball as in the scenario we've described above; however, those players did not opt for the Power Play function of the game, therefore their prize is $1 million.

Those million-dollar winners were sold in Austin, Texas, at a 7-11 on Lake Creek Parkway and also at Murphy USA 7434 in Midlothian, Texas. Oddly enough, the two one-million-dollar winners were purchased as quick picks. The $2 million winner and the jackpot winner were not quick picks.

The Powerball jackpot will reset to $20 million for Monday's drawing. The Mega Millions multi-state lottery game will draw for $336 million on Tuesday. By the way, no winner last night in Lotto Texas with Extra! That Texas Lottery game will boast a jackpot of $53.5 million when it draws on Monday.

Please remember it's fun to dream of lottery riches, but remember, most lottery tickets are losers. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER. The call is free, and the connection to counseling is free for you and your family as well. Good Luck.