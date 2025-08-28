(Austin, TX) The accounts payable department at the Texas Lottery Offices in Austin, Texas, will be working overtime on this day following a huge night in the Powerball game. The multi-state lottery game held its Wednesday drawing last night. The top prize was an estimated $861 million for the annuitized jackpot.

The cash payout on a Powerball win on Wednesday was estimated to be $388.8 million, so no matter which way you chose to get your cash, you were going to get a lot of it if you happened to hit the numbers on last night's Powerball game.

Our sources at Powerball revealed that Wednesday's game would be played for the sixth-largest jackpot in its history, $861.2 million. Incidentally, the largest Powerball jackpot prize ever paid out was in 2022. A ticket sold in California for the November 7th drawing that year earned a top prize of $2.02 billion.

Did Anyone Win the Powerball Lottery On Wednesday?

Here is how Wednesday's $861.2 million Powerball drawing unfolded.

The insiders at Powerball have revealed that no ticket sold anywhere across the Powerball footprint matched the numbers needed to claim the jackpot prize. That means when Powerball draws next on Saturday night, the estimated annuitized jackpot prize will be $950 million. However, with the added interest of almost a $1 billion prize, I would not be surprised if Saturday's jackpot didn't top that number.

Six Match 5 Million prizes were won last night. Tickets sold in Mississippi, Ohio, and Virginia claimed the Match 5 Million with Power Play, which means their prizes are $2 million. The $1 million winning tickets were sold in Arizona, New York, and Virginia.

The Texas Lottery has revealed that there were $152,184 winning Powerball tickets sold in Texas for Wednesday's game. Of those winners, 56,087 quadrupled their winnings thanks to the multiplier in the Power Play option.

What Were The Powerball Numbers for Wednesday, August 27, 2025?

Here are the numbers from Wednesday, Powerball for August 27, 2025.

09 12 22 41 61 Powerball 25 Power Play x4

Five tickets sold in Texas matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball; by rule, that's a prize of $50,000. One of those tickets did opt for the Power Play, so that ticket's prize is multiplied by four for a total take of $200,000.

If you feel like you have a match or are holding a winning ticket, go check your numbers via the Official Texas Lottery website. You can input multiple tickets if you bought more than one, and you can have your winnings confirmed there, too. The site will also verify your prize winnings and offer fulfillment information as well.

How Much is the Mega Millions Jackpot?

Your next shot at instant millions comes Friday night with the Mega Millions game. The top prize in that multi-state lottery game is $277 million. Mega Millions will draw at 10 pm on Friday.