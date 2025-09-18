(Austin, TX) The Texas Lottery has confirmed that Wednesday night's multi-state Powerball drawing created even more big money winners in the Lone Star State. A Texas-sold ticket claimed the drawing's second-largest prize last night. The Powerball jackpot, if you weren't paying attention, was estimated to be $80.4 million when the ping pong balls dropped from the hopper.

Texas Lottery, Facebook Texas Lottery, Facebook loading...

Not to be outdone, the Texas Lottery held a big prize drawing of its own with the Texas-based Lotto Texas with Extra! drawing. That game has not had a jackpot winner in several months, and its top prize at drawing time last night was estimated to be $55.7 million.

READ MORE: Major Pet Store Closing Locations - Any More Closing in Texas?

READ MORE: Why Don't Texas Costcos Offer This Same Perk That Sam's Club Does?

From what we understand through our sources at the Texas Lottery, there were some 15,534 winning tickets sold for Wednesday's Lotto Texas with Extra! drawing. The number of winning tickets sold in Texas for Powerball, according to the Texas Lottery, was 24,634.

How Much Was The Powerball Jackpot On Wednesday Night?

Here is how the Powerball drawing for Wednesday, September 17, 2025, unfolded.

As you heard, host Randy Trainer explained the Powerball jackpot, at least as far as the estimated annuitized jackpot goes, was listed at $80.4 million. No tickets sold across the Powerball footprint matched the numbers needed to claim that jackpot prize.

There was a Match 5 Million winner sold in California. That ticket earns the honors of the largest prize paid out in Wednesday's Powerball. But two Texas tickets figured in for the second and third largest Powerball prizes on Wednesday.

Both tickets had the same number match scenario; they matched four white balls and the Powerball. By rule, the prize is $50,000. That's what one of the tickets earned. The other ticket opted for the Power Play function of the game, and their winnings were multiplied to a total of $100,000.

What Were The Powerball Numbers for Wednesday, September 17, 2025?

Here are the numbers from Wednesday's Powerball so you can check your tickets.

07 30 50 54 62 Powerball 20 Power Play x2

More than 15,000 tickets just matched the Powerball in last night's game to double their investment. If you see that you have a match, you'll want to check that ticket against the official page at the Texas Lottery website. That site can also help you with prize redemption information.

Texas Lottery via YouTube Texas Lottery via YouTube loading...

Lotto Texas with Extra! did not get a jackpot winner last night either. The game paid out eleven prizes of $2,249 last night. There was also one ticket that had the same number match scenario, five of six, but they opted for the "Extra!" and their prize in Lotto Texas last night was $12,249.

Where Were The Winning Texas Two-Step Lottery Tickets Sold for September 11th?

Texas Two-Step has gotten a big winner since we last talked. In the drawing for that game on September 11, 2025, there were two jackpot winners. Those two tickets, one sold in Houston and the other sold in Red Oak, will split the prize of $625,000. Texas Two-Step will next draw for a top prize of $225,000.

Get our free mobile app

MegaMillions via YouTube MegaMillions via YouTube loading...

The next opportunity for you to win untold riches and become an instant millionaire happens on Friday with the multi-state Mega Millions game. That jackpot prize is estimated to be $234 million. Powerball on Saturday will play for an estimated $99 million, and Lotto Texas with Extra! will draw on Saturday for a top prize of $56.75 million.

Please remember that all lottery games involve a risk of losing money. If you have a gambling problem, help is available free of charge. Call 1-800-GAMBLER. The call and the referrals to counseling are available at no charge to you or your family. Good Luck.